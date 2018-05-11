UN World Food Programme chief ends visit to North Korea

United Nations World Food Programme executive director David Beasley has completed a four-day official visit to North Korea, WFP said in a statement on Friday. While the impoverished country is striving to nourish itself "significant challenges" lay ahead, Beasley said.

“While there are significant challenges ahead, I am nevertheless optimistic," Beasley stated.

"I see a country that is working hard to achieve food security and good nutrition. Since WFP began working here 23 years ago, much progress has been made," he said.

But Beasley urged unstinting international efforts to aid North Korea, especially help to ensure young children and mothers got enough, nutritious food to eat. Funding shortfalls have meant that rations have had to be reduced and suspended in some cases, according to WFP.

"Work lies ahead. There is a real need for continued humanitarian assistance, especially when it comes to meeting the nutritional needs of mothers and young children," he stated.

"I do believe that with hard work and support from around the world we’ll be able to make a difference," Beasley underlined.

During his visit, which began on Tuesday, Beasley spent two days in the capitol city Pyongyang meeting senior government officials and two days visiting WFP projects in several rural areas of the country.

Beasley travelled to Sinwon County in South Hwanghae Province where he saw a food-for-assets project in Komchon Ri village and visited a WFP-supported children’s nursery, the UN agency said.

The WFP chief also journeyed by road from Pyongyang to Sinuiju City in North Pyongan province, visiting a local factory where WFP produces fortified biscuits for its projects.

WFP aims to assist 650,000 women and children in North Korea every month, providing highly nutritious, fortified cereals and biscuits that can address their nutritional needs.

Beasley’s visit to South East Asia continues with meetings in China, Japan and North Korea's neighbour South Korea, WFP said.