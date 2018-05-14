Debate not over premier but on 'Italy' says Salvini

The populist Five-Star Movement and the far-right League party are debating their respective conceptions of Italy - not premiers - in their talks on forming a government, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Monday.

"We are not discussing names of possible prime ministers although I know that the topic fascinates journalists," he said.

"We are just discussing - indeed heatedly - our ideas of the Italy we want," Salvini said.

He made the remarks after a meeting on Monday with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella.

After a meeting earlier on Monday with Mattarella, Di Maio said he had asked the head of state for "several more days" of talks on a tie-up with the League.

Di Maio leads Italy's largest parliamentary party after the inconclusive 4 March election while Salvini heads the centre-right alliance - the biggest political bloc.