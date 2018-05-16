Five-Star to brief citizens on blueprint for government with League

This weekend, the populist Five-Star Movement will explain to members its proposed common agenda with the far-right League at meetings across Italy this weekend, according to message from party staff to its lawmakers seen by Adnkronos.

"Dear friends, this weekend, the Five-Star Movement will be in village, town and city squares across Italy to describe the full details of the 'contract of government' to citizens," read the message.

Five-Star activists are preparing leaflets and background information for the many encounters planned across the country, the message added.

"All elected spokespersons at local and regional government level and in the national and European parliament, as well as mayoral candidates will attend these meetings," the message said.

"It's vital for everyone to take part," the message underlined.

Five-Star party members will be asked to approve on an online vote the German-style five-year 'contract of government' being hammered out with the League, Five-Star leader Di Maio has said.

Di Maio and League leader Salvini said they expected to wrap up negotiations on a contract between the two sides on Wednesday.

In a live Facebook stream, Salvini said the two parties would update Italian president Sergio Mattarella by Monday on their efforts to form a government.

There was still no word on the thorny issue of who would be premier - a job that Di Maio and Salvini both covet.

Mattarella has extended indefinitely the last-ditch talks between Five-Star and the League on a tie-up, which began last Thursday. If the two sides agree on a prime minister, Mattarella must approve their pick and lawmakers will vote on the proposed cabinet.

If the Five-Star-League talks on a tie-up fall through, Mattarella will appoint a 'neutral' caretaker cabinet to oversee fresh elections, possibly in the next few months.

Italy has been in political limbo since the inconclusive 4 March election in which Five-Star emerged as the largest party and the centre-right alliance led by Salvini became the biggest political bloc.