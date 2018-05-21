Brothers of Italy party 'shuns offer' to join populist government

The rightwing Brothers of Italy party's leader Giorgia Meloni rejected far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini's offer to join his planned coalition government with the populist Five-Star Movement, saying it was "too late", party sources said on Monday.

During her meeting with Salvini on Monday, Meloni demurred over "several aspects" of the shared programme of government the League has hammered out with Five-Star, according to Brothers of Italy sources.

Meloni also took issue with the fact that Salvini and Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio have not made public the name of their planned premier and also criticised the "tardiness" of the invitation to her party to take part in a populist coalition, according to the sources.

The meeting between Salvini and Meloni, earlier described by League party sources as "long and cordial", took place ahead of Salvini's meeting with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella slated for 18.00 local time. Mattarella is due to meet Five-Star leader Luigi di Maio at 17.30.

Di Maio and Salvini are set to unveil their choice of premier to Mattarella for his approval. Neither leader is expected to be the nominee - who needs to be approved by Mattarella and would then name a cabinet.

The two parties last week issued a common agenda for a coalition government that includes billions of euros in tax cuts, extra spending on welfare for the poor and a roll-back of pension reforms.

Salvini leads Italy's biggest political bloc, the centre-right alliance which includes the League, Brothers of Italy and the conservative Forza Italia party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.

The League and Five-Star - Italy largest party - have the numbers to govern but have a slender majority just six lawmakers in the upper house Senate, compared with a majority of 30 in the lower house.

Meloni's rightwing party has 18 Senator and 32 MPs in the parliament elected in Italy's inconclusive 4 March national election, meaning that backing from Brothers of Italy could be key to the passage of legislation, especially in the upper house.