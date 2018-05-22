Italian foreign ministry to host Africa Day 2018

Africa Day 2018 will be held at the Italian foreign ministry on Thursday to mark the Organisation of African Unity's 50th anniversary, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry's director-general for globalisation and global issues, Massimo Gaiani, will open the event by reading a message from Italy's president Sergio Mattarella, the statement said.

Addresses will follow from the Democratic Republic of Congo's ambassador to Italy, Albert Felha Tshiseleka, from Italy's deputy foreign minister Mario Giro and from Ghanaian politician Samira Bawumia, wife of the Ghana's vice-president, the ministry said.

South Africa's ambassador to Italy Shirish Manaklal Soni will make the concluding remarks at the meeting.