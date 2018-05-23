Eurosceptic 'dropped' as populist pick for economy minister

Paolo Savona, an 81-year-old eurosceptic economist is no longer the nascent populist government's pick for finance minister, parliamentary sources told Adnkronos on Wednesday.

Savona has been replaced by the anti-immigrant League party's League's powerful deputy-secretary, Giancarlo Giorgetti, according to the sources.

The League was pushing hard for Savona to become Italy's next economy minister but his candidacy was allegedly a stumbling-block in consultations with Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, who had reservations about the economist.

Savona called Italy's entry into the euro zone a "historic error" and wants a "plan B" to be drawn up to allow it to leave the currency bloc if it should prove necessary.

Italy has been in political limbo since the inconclusive 4 March national election in which populist forces made strong gains but no party or alliance won an outright parliamentary majority.

The League and the populist Five-Star Movement have agreed a joint plan for coalition government. Mattarella was on Wednesday meeting their candidate prime minister - little-known law professor and political novice Giuseppe Conte.