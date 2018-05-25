Conte coy on state of cabinet line-up

Photo: AFP

Italy's populist nominee for premier, law professor Giuseppe Conte, declined to say if he would unveil his planned list of cabinet ministers to Italy's president Sergio Mattararella on Friday.

"We'll see and will work on it," he said as he arrived at the parliament for talks with anti-establishment Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and with the far-right League party chief Matteo Salvini.

Di Maio also declined to say on Friday when the government line-up would be complete.

"You should ask the President," Di Maio told reporters outside the parliament building ahead of his meeting with Conte and Salvini.

Conte's proposed cabinet must be endorsed by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella and approved by the Italian parliament in a confidence vote.