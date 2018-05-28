Italy crucial European Union partner says nominee premier Cottarelli

Unelected technocrat and premier delegate Carlo Cottarelli on Monday underlined the importance of dialogue between the European Union and Italy - a founder member - and of Italy's continued membership of the euro.

Dialogue with the European Union to defend our interests is essential and we can do better than in the past," Cottarelli told reporters after he was asked by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella to form a government.

"But there must constructive dialogue that fully recognises that as a founder of the EU, our role remains essential as does our participation in the euro," he said.

The pro-austerity economist and former International Monetary Fund director known as 'Mr Scissors' in Italy for his public spending cuts, has said he will "rapidly" try and form a technocrat caretaker government.

Cottarelli's appointment came as Italy faces fresh turmoil after efforts by Italy's two populist parties - the Five-Star Movement and the League - to form a coalition government collapsed.

Five-Star and the League have vowed not to back Cottarelli and his proposed government in a parliamentary confidence vote and could reportedly campaign together in a fresh elections.

Italy has been in political limbo since its inconclusive 4 March national polls in which populist parties made strong gains but no party or bloc won an outright majority in parliament.