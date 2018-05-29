416749
Italian Senate speaker meets Croatian president

POLITICS
Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati - Italy's second most senior official - on Tuesday met Croatia's president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the upper house of parliament said in a statement.

The talks between Alberti Casellati and Grabar-Kitarovic centred on the economic, political, economic and cultural ties between Italy and Croatia as well as the European Union's migration policies, the statement said.

Grabar-Kitarovic, a Croatian politician and diplomat was in 2015 the first woman to be elected president of Croatia, which held its first multi-party elections in 1990.

