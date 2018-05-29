Mattarella meets Croatian counterpart

Photo: AFP

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday met Croatia's head of state Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, where the two top officials had lunch, said a statement from Mattarella's office.

Italy's deputy foreign minister Vincenzo Amendola also attended the meeting, the statement added.

During her visit to Rome, Grabar-Kitarovic also held talks with Italian Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati the Senate said. Alberti Casellati is Italy's second most senior official after Mattarella.

Grabar-Kitarovic, a Croatian politician and diplomat was in 2015 the first woman to be elected president of Croatia, which held its first multi-party elections in 1990.