Alfano praises his successor at foreign ministry

POLITICS
Enzo Moavero Milanesi

Pubblicato il: 01/06/2018 19:18

Italy's outgoing foreign minister Angelino Alfano on Friday paid tribute to his "authoritative" successor Enzo Moavero Milanesi in a message wishing populist premier Giuseppe Conte and his cabinet well in their new posts.

"Best wishes to Italy's new prime minister Giuseppe Conte and to my authoritative successor Enzo Moavero and all the ministerial team," Alfano tweeted.

"Long live Italy," the tweet ended.

Moavero Milanesi, a law professor, is an independent politician and former European Affairs minister who also served as deputy secretary-general of the European Commission.

