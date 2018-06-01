Merkel congratulates populist premier Conte
POLITICS
Photo: AFP
Pubblicato il: 01/06/2018 20:07
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has sent a note congratulating Italy's new populist premier Giuseppe Conte, whose 18-member government was sworn in on Friday.
"Our cooperation is based on our common European values," Merkel said in the note.
The coalition government between the grassroots Five-Star Movement and the eurosceptic hard-right League party ends nearly three months of political stalemate since Italy's inconclusive 4 March election.
TAG: Merkel, Conte, note, European values
Commenti
Per scrivere un commento è necessario registrarsi ed accedere: ACCEDI oppure REGISTRATI