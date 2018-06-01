Salvini to visit Sicily on Sunday

Italy's new interior minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigrant League party said he will on Sunday visit the Sicilian port of Pozzallo - one of the arrival points for tens of thousands of boat migrants who reach Italy from Africa each year.

"On Sunday I am going to Sicily, I want to see where they land and to go down to Pozzallo, where the latest landings took place," Salvini told reporters at the presidential palace in Rome, where the new populist government was sworn in on Friday.

Last week, 296 mainly Tunisian boat migrants docked in Pozzallo including a 20-year Frenchman sought by Interpol who was held on an international arrest warrant for theft and criminal damage charges.

Salvini has pledged to deport some 500,000 illegal immigrants from Italy, where over 600,000 boat migrants have landed since 2014 after crossing the Mediterranean.