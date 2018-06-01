Tusk congratulates Italy's populist govt, urges unity, dialogue

Donald Tusk

European Union Council president Donald Tusk on Friday congratulated Italy's new populist government in a letter to premier Giuseppe Conte that called for "unity and solidarity" as well as "respectful dialogue".

"I congratulate you on your appointment as President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic," Tusk stated in the letter.

"Your appointment comes at a crucial time for Italy and the entire European Union. To overcome our common challenges, we need unity and solidarity more than ever," the letter went on.

" I strongly believe that our community will only flourish when based on respectful dialogue and loyal cooperation, which I will do my best to ensure," the letter concludes.

Conte leads the anti-austerity government between the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and the eurosceptic League party - the two political forces that were the biggest winners in Italy's inconclusive 4 March national election.

Conte and his 18-member cabinet were sworn in on Friday.