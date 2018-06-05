Conte gets standing ovation for vow to fight mafia

Italy's populist premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday got a standing ovation from government lawmakers when he pledged to take on the mafia and seize its wealth.

"We will fight the mafia with all means at our disposal, going after its assets and business empires," Conte said during his maiden speech to the Senate upper house of parliament.

"We will strike its network of relations that allow criminal organisations to permeate the social and economic fabric," Conte said to a long round of applause from lawmakers from the coalition government.

Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Albert called the upper house to order after Senators from the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement rose to their feet and shouted: "Get the mafia out of the Italian state!"

Conte's government between the Five-Star Movement and the far-right League party faces a confidence vote later Tuesday in the Senate and in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

The coalition government, which was sworn in last week, has a majority in both houses of parliament. Conte, a law professor is a political novice.