417665
Home . AKI English . Politics . Lower house of parliament debates Conte speech ahead of confidence vote

Lower house of parliament debates Conte speech ahead of confidence vote

POLITICS
Lower house of parliament debates Conte speech ahead of confidence vote

Pubblicato il: 06/06/2018 13:32

Italy's lower house of parliament on Wednesday began debating the policy agenda of the populist, eurosceptic government ahead of a vote of confidence expected to take place later in the day.

Populist premier Giuseppe Conte won a Senate confidence vote on Tuesday after an hour-long maiden speech that vowed to review European Union sanctions against Russia, called for the swift and obligatory resettlement of refugees, decent pensions, a minimum income for all citizens and fair taxation.

The alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the hard-right League gained the Senate's endorsement with 171 votes in favour, 117 against and 25 abstentions.

The coalition - Western Europe's first populist government - was sworn in last week and holds a majority in both houses of parliament, albeit a slender one in the Senate.

TAG: Conte, parliament, confidence vote, populist government
Commenti
Per scrivere un commento è necessario registrarsi ed accedere: ACCEDI oppure REGISTRATI
 