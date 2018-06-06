Lower house of parliament debates Conte speech ahead of confidence vote

Italy's lower house of parliament on Wednesday began debating the policy agenda of the populist, eurosceptic government ahead of a vote of confidence expected to take place later in the day.

Populist premier Giuseppe Conte won a Senate confidence vote on Tuesday after an hour-long maiden speech that vowed to review European Union sanctions against Russia, called for the swift and obligatory resettlement of refugees, decent pensions, a minimum income for all citizens and fair taxation.

The alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the hard-right League gained the Senate's endorsement with 171 votes in favour, 117 against and 25 abstentions.

The coalition - Western Europe's first populist government - was sworn in last week and holds a majority in both houses of parliament, albeit a slender one in the Senate.