Italy backs Afghan peace process
Enzo Moavero Milanesi
Pubblicato il: 18/06/2018 19:00
Italy's foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi voiced support for Afghanistan's stabilisation and its peace process during a meeting in Rome on Monday with the Afghan government's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Abdullah was in Rome to attend a board meeting of the United Nations World Food Programme and for "bilateral meetings", the statement said.
Abdullah has been government chief executive - a role with prime ministerial powers - since 2014 after he lost the presidential race to Ashraf Ghani.
