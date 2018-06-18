Italy backs Afghan peace process

Enzo Moavero Milanesi

Italy's foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi voiced support for Afghanistan's stabilisation and its peace process during a meeting in Rome on Monday with the Afghan government's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Abdullah was in Rome to attend a board meeting of the United Nations World Food Programme and for "bilateral meetings", the statement said.

Abdullah has been government chief executive - a role with prime ministerial powers - since 2014 after he lost the presidential race to Ashraf Ghani.