Salvini 'joyful' at prospect of papal audience

Italy's anti-migrant interior minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday he expected to "have the honour" of meeting Pope Francis in the coming days.

"I will probably have the honour of meeting Pope Francis this week - for me it will be a great joy," Salvini told local TV channel Telelombardia.

Salvini claimed he would have "a humble and deferential approach" to towards the pontiff and would "listen rather than wanting to say something".

"To refugees, we will guarantee everything they need: concerning the rest, just as all other countries do, we will say we can't help everyone," he stated.

Salvini drew sharp criticism from European countries and charities for refusing to allow a boat with some 600 migrants aboard to dock at an Italian port on Sunday.

The boat was eventually allowed to dock in Spain's port of Valencia, highlighting deep divisions in Europe over how to handle an influx of migrants mostly from the Middle East and Africa.

Salvini has vowed to deport half a million illegal immigrants from Italy, where around 700,000 boat migrants have arrived from North Africa since 2014.

Like the previous centre-left government that ruled Italy for the past five years, the populist government also wants more solidarity from other European Union countries over the migration crisis in the Mediterranean.