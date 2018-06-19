Italian premier rules out Roma Gypsy census

Photo: AFP

Italy's populist government will not carry out "unconstitutional" profiling of Roma and Sinti Gypsies or of any ethnic group but wants to ensure all children attend school, premier Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

"No one has any intention of ethnic profiling or cataloging which would be grossly discriminatory and therefore unconstitutional," Conte said in a statement.

The new populist government's goals is to prevent the law being broken and to root out "squalor, wherever this occurs," Conte added.

"Initiatives that have already been trialled in several Italian cities to monitor Roma children's access to education are welcome, given that they not infrequently keep them away from school," Conte said.

His comments came after anti-immigrant interior minister Matteo Salvini on Monday controversially vowed to carry out a census of Roma and Sinti Gypsies in Italy - who make up a tiny minority of the population.

Opposition centre-left Democratic Party politicians called Salvini's census plan "chilling" and "reminiscent of Nazi policies".

The European Commission warned earlier on Tuesday that expulsions based on ethnicity are illegal under European law.