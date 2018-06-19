Italian Senate speaker meets Abdullah Abdullah
Italy's Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on Tuesday met the Afghan government's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah at the Italian Senate in Rome, the upper house of parliament said in a statement.
At a meeting on Monday in Rome with Abdullah, Italy's foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi voiced support for Afghanistan's stabilisation and its peace process.
Abdullah was in Rome to attend a board meeting of the United Nations World Food Programme and for "bilateral meetings", according to a foreign ministry statement.
Abdullah has been the government chief executive - a role with prime ministerial powers - since he lost the Afghan presidential race to Ashraf Ghani in 2014.