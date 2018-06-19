418503
POLITICS
Salvini to meet Austrian counterpart in Rome

Pubblicato il: 19/06/2018 19:34

Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini will on Wednesday meet his Austrian counterpart Herbet Kickl and vice-Chancellor and civil service and sport minister Heinz Christian Strache, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The statement gave no agenda for the meeting between the three right-wing politicians, who will hold a press conference afterwards.

