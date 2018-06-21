Parliament speaker receives US ambassador

Italy's lower house of parliament speaker Roberto Fico on Thursday met United States ambassador Lewis Eisenberg at the parliament building in Rome, the parliament said in a statement.

"Our country has an historic and consolidated friendship with the US, which is a central fact," said Fico after his meeting with Eisenberg.

"Also central is the role of Europe in dialogue and relations with the US," Fico went on.

Fico's talks with Eisenberg were "cordial" and ranged from the issue of trade tariffs to immigration, he said.

The European Union is set to launch a raft of retaliatory tariffs against US exports on Friday, according to trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

The move comes after US president Donald Trump imposed steep duties on steel and aluminium earlier this month.