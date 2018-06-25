Italy following case of Italian activist held in Turkey

Photo: AFP

The Italian foreign ministry is closely following the case of an Italian woman arrested in southeast Turkey on Sunday as she carried out monitoring for the pro-Kurdish HDP party during national polls, Adnkronos has learned from ministry sources.

The foreign ministry is "dedicating maximum attention" and "is ready to offer all possible assistance" to Cristina Cattafesta, who was detained in the province of Batman, according to the sources.

No formal charges have been made against Cattafesta, who was held after material was found on her computer, the Milano Today website reported.

In Sunday's polls, Islamist-leaning president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected for a second term after he won 52.5 percent of ballots in the first round of voting. The governing alliance led by Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) won a 53 percent majority - about 343 seats - in separate parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The opposition CHP and its allies won only 33 percent (190 seats), while the HDP re-entered parliament with 67 seats after winning the Kurdish-majority southeast.

Turnout was high at almost 87 percent, Turkey's state broadcaster reported.