Italian plan to combat illegal migrants kicks off in Libya
Pubblicato il: 02/07/2018 19:03
The Italo-Libyan commission against illegal immigration has begun implementing interior minister Matteo Salvini's plan to boost Libya's migrant rescue and border patrol capacity, Italy's envoy Giuseppe Perrone tweeted on Monday.
Besides improved control of Libya's southern borders, the plan also includes accelerated deportation of illegal immigrants, faster relocations and procedures to improve migrant detention centres, according to the tweet.
