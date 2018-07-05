Italian undersecretary meets campaigners to save West Bank school

Italy's foreign undersecretary Emanuela Del Re on Thursday received a delegation protesting Israel's planned demolition of the illegally built 'Rubber Tyre School' in Khan al Ahmar village in the West Bank, the foreign ministry said.

The delegation Del Re met included the 'Vento di Terra"'Association and the Change.org platform who submitted a 400,000 name petition against the demolition of the Bedouin school built entirely from rubber tyres.

The school was financed by the Italian government's overseas aid department and built by 'Vento di Terra', the ministry said.

"Del Re repeated Italy's close attention and deep concern about this situation with its evident humanitarian, symbolic and political connotations," the ministry stated.

"She also reassured the delegates of Italy's unfailing commitment at the political and diplomatic levels, in coordination with its main European partners," the statement added.

Israeli authorities' plan to the raze school and village in the occupied West Bank follows a ruling in late May by Israeli Supreme Court.

Khan al-Ahmar is located under Area C, which the 1993 Oslo Accords classify as being under Israeli civil and security control, meaning Palestinians cannot obtain any building permits there.