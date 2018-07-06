World powers, Iran to continue talks on saving nuclear deal says Mogherini

World powers and Iran have agreed to continue discussions on how to salvage its 2015 nuclear deal following the US withdrawal from the landmark pact, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

Economic measures should be part of continued talks, according to a statement read by Mogherini after the first ministerial meeting between the remaining parties to the deal since the United States withdrew in May and ordered the reimposition of sanctions on Iran.

"Participants affirmed their commitment regarding the following objectives in good faith and in a constructive atmosphere: the maintenance and promotion of wider economic and sectoral relations with Iran and the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran," according to the statement read by Mogherini.

The meeting also backed: "the continuation of Iran’s export of oil and gas condensate, petroleum products and petrochemicals; the continuation of sea (including shipping and insurance), land, air and rail transportation relations; the promotion of export credit cover; and clear and effective support for economic operators trading with Iran, particularly small and medium sized enterprises," according to the statement.

In addition, the meeting agreed on: "The encouragement of further investments in Iran; the protection of economic operators for their investment and other commercial and financial activities in or in relation to Iran; the bringing together of private and public sector experts, including through the promotion of Business Councils; practical support for trade with and investment in Iran; and the protection of companies from the extraterritorial effects of US sanctions," the statement added.

Mogherini took no questions from reporters after reading the statement.

She chaired the talks in Vienna which were also attended by China's foreign minister Wang Yi, France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, UK foreign minister Alastair Bur and Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif.