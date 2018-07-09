Ten Sudanese diplomats attend training course in Milan

Ten young Sudanese diplomats, selected for a two-weeks training in Italy on diplomacy and international relations, have arrived in Milan, the Italian embassy in Sudan said on Monday.

Financed by the Italian foreign ministry, the training course entitled “Advanced Programme for Sudanese Officials and Diplomats” is being organised by the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in Milan, the embassy said.

The course provides a series of thematic modules on global issues, geopolitics, environment, European and Mediterranean policies, migratory themes and international trade.

A stopover in Rome is also planned during the stay, where the young diplomats will visit its ancient monuments, as well as the Italian foreign ministry and its crisis unit, and the United Nations agencies based in the capital including the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme.

The initiative is part of the framework of the bilateral political consultations between Italy and Sudan which, besides strategic dialogue, aim to create mutual opportunities in the areas of training, bilateral trade and cultural collaboration.

Before leaving for Italy, the Sudanese diplomats met the country's ambassador in Sudan, Fabrizio Lobasso, for a short briefing session.

“For the Sudanese colleagues, it is an important appointment. They had been waiting for months and the competition to join the group has been extremely high," Lobasso said.

"They could not wait to 'live the Italian life' in the broadest sense of the term, that is discovering the secrets of a great country like ours, such as being able to express beauty through 'Italianness’ in all areas of life and in international relations."