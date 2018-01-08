Juncker praises Italy, economy minister Padoan

Photo: AFP

European Union president Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday lauded the role played by Italy in the migration crisis and the bloc's stability pact, heaping praise on economy minister Carlo Padoan.

"Italy has been extremely useful to the EU in respect of migration policy and the stability pact," Juncker told a Brussels conference on the EU's 2021-2027 budget, which Paduan also attended.

"I pay special tribute to Italy's economy minister Mr Padoan, who has been extremely cooperative," said Juncker.

The EU made available 17 billion euros in 2016 and 2017 from its current budget to help member states like Italy - which have an external border - meet their migration policy obligations, Juncker noted.