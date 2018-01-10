Alfano marks 1st anniversary of Italian embassy's reopening in Libya

Foreign minister Angelino Alfano on Wednesday hailed the 1st anniversary of the reopening of Italy's embassy in the Libyan capital.

"Our active presence in Tripoli underlines the important political investment and strong bilateral cooperation in efforts to stabilise Libya and the Mediterranean region," Alfano tweeted.

Italy's ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Perrone returned to his post on 10 January 2017 when the Italian embassy reopened.

The Italian embassy was the first diplomatic mission to reopen in Libya after it closed in 2015 and repatriated its staff, citing "growing instability" in the conflict-wracked country.