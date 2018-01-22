Mogherini 'worried' over Afrin operation in Syria

Photo: AFP

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Monday voiced concern at the cross-border offensive launched by the Turkish military on Saturday to oust the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from their Afrin enclave in northern Syria.

"I am very worried," Mogherini told journalists in Brussels. She said she would ask for a meeting with Turkey's European affairs minister Omer Celik to "discuss" the ongoing military operation.

"We must be sure that humanitarian access is guaranteed and that the population does not suffer," Mogherini said.

Turkish, accompanied by allied Syrian rebels, reportedly seized control of several areas in Afrin in the 'Olive Branch' operation on Monday.

Mogherini urged all military action and strategy to be concentrated in flushing out Islamic State jihadists from border areas in the region.

France has called for a UN Security Council meeting later on Monday to discuss developments in flashpoint areas in war-torn Syria, including the Turkish operation.

Eighteen civilians had so far been killed in the Afrin region, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday. The UK-based monitoring group said that most the victims were killed in Turkish air strikes over the weekend.