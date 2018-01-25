UN demands Benghazi commander's surrender after 'new summary killings'

The United Nations on Thursday called for the immediate arrest of a Libyan commander, Mahmoud al-Werfalli, who is alleged to have executed 10 people in Benghazi in revenge for two deadly car bombings on Tuesday in the eastern city.

"UNSMIL is alarmed by reports of brutal and outrageous summary executions in Benghazi," the UN mission in Libya tweeted.

"The UN demands the handing over of Mahmoud al-Werfalli immediately to the International Criminal Court in The Hague," the tweet said.

UNSMIL said it documented at least five similar killings in 2017 alone, that were carried out or ordered by Werfalli.

Werfalli, who heads the Al-Saiqa Brigade militia in Benghazi, is loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar whose forces dominate the east of Libya.

Videos and photographs posted on social media on Wednesday appeared to show Werfalli personally shooting dead 10 blindfolded prisoners at the site of deadly twin blasts outside a mosque in central Benghazi.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Werfalli in August over the summary executions of at least 33 people in 2016-2017, but Haftar's forces claimed he was in their custody and would stand trial in a military court.

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed Tuesday's Benghazi attacks, which killed dozens of people and injured scores.