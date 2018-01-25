UN unveils $313m humanitarian aid plan for Libya

The United Nations mission to Libya on Thursday presented a 313 million dollar plan for 2018 to give rapid emergency aid, help the most vulnerable and restore basic infrastructure.

Libyans continue suffer the effects of the civil war including violence, displacement, and shortages of food, fuel, water and services, according to the UN.

Some 1.1 million people in Libya are "extremely vulnerable" and one-third of these people are minors, the UN said.

The 2018 plan involves 71 projects run by 10 UN agencies and 11 non-governmental organisations, in cooperation with Libyan partners, according to UNSMIL.