Bodies of 12 prisoners found in Libya’s Benghazi

Photo: AFP

The bodies of 12 prisoners with torture signs and gunshot wounds were found dumped along two roads in Libya's eastern port city of Benghazi, the Libyan Express reported on its website Friday, citing medical sources.

Benghazi Medical Centre confirmed receiving the corpses of 12 men who were reportedly found on Friday, the Libyan Express cited the sources as saying.

The bodies were identified as prisoners of Tarek Bin Ziyad a Salafist militia loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar, according to the sources.

The discovery of the bodies came after a military commander loyal to Hafta, Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, is alleged to have executed 10 prisoners in broad daylight in Benghazi on Wednesday in revenge for a twin car bomb attack outside a mosque that killed dozens and wounded scores.

The United Nations has demanded Werfalli's extradition to the International Criminal Court, which said in August it was seeking his arrest over at least five summary executions in 2017.

Werfalli is from an elite unit attached to Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) militia, which controls Benghazi and fought Islamists and other opponents there until late last year.

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed Tuesday's bombings.