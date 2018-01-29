Over 300 migrants land in Sicily

A rescue ship docked in Trapani on Monday with 302 migrants on board who were saved in the Mediterranean in recent days, said officials at the western Sicilian port.

The migrants included 229 men, 73 women and 57 unaccompanied minors, according to the officials. They arrived in Sicily aboard the German charity's SeaWatch 3 vessel, the officials said.

On Sunday almost 500 migrants landed in Sicily amid a surge in arrivals this month.