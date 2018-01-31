Security lockdown for Erdogan's visit to Rome

Bomb disposal experts will check the route through Rome to be taken by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and Monday amid tight security for his visit to the Italian capital.

A total 3,500 police officers will be deployed for Erdogan's visit and streets along his route in Rome will be cordoned off, the capital's police chief Guido Marino has ordered.

There will also be checks at travel hubs and on motorways.

Commercial vehicles will be searched at police checkpoints and the transportation of explosive materials will be banned during Erdogan's visit.

Italian and Turkish police are carrying out joint security checks ahead of Erdogan's arrival, officials said.