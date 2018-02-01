Italian peacekeepers give Combat Camera training in Lebanon

Italian blue helmets deployed with the United Nations peacekeeping mission have given Lebanese security forces a training course in video-making and photography, UNIFIL's Italian-commanded Sector West reported on Thursday.

Soldiers from Italy's 'Fologore' Parachute Brigade gave Lebanese security forces practical training and theory lessons on Combat Camera at the Shama base, Sector West said.

The aim of the training was to "underline the growing importance of imagery in modern operational and institutional communications as well as the purely technical aspects of photography and filmmaking, Sector West said.