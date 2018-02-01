Migration in crosshairs of Italian Senate seminar

Photo: AFP

Politicians and churchmen are among participants at a migration seminar taking place on Friday at the Italian Senate upper house of parliament in Rome, organisers said on Thursday.

Conservative senator Maurizio Gasparri, Italian archbishop Silvano Maria Tomasi and Italian demographics professor Gian Carlo Blangiardo are among those attending the 'Rome Decalogue' seminar.

"Besides the humanitarian issues arising, the recurring intensity of migrant flows appeals to our consciences," said the organisers.

"This is because in the long run it risks altering and jeopardising the foundations of our civilisation and model of democracy," the organisers added.