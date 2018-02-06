'Broad consensus' at Africa-Europe meeting

There was "broad consensus" among participants at an Africa-Europe summit in Rome on the kind of interventions needed to stem migrant flows, Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano said on Monday.

''There is a broad consensus on the formula for solidarity and security, control of the frontiers, investment in the development of African countries," Alfano stated.

''Another key element is the involvement of the United Nations refugee and migration agencies - UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration - which shows how human rights are at the heart of European strategy," Alfano said, referring to the notorious migrant centres in the migrant transit hub.

He was summarising the conclusions of 'A Shared Responsibility for a Common Goal: Solidarity and Security' a conference on migration from Europe to Africa held at Italy's foreign ministry in Rome.

Alfano's brainchild, it was the second Africa-Europe migration meeting held at the foreign ministry since last July and was attended by representatives from 13 countries.

"There is also crucial agreement on political and economic investments in the Sahel area," Alfano stated.

Representatives from Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Libya, Malta, Niger, Spain, Sudan, The Netherlands, Tunisia and Italy took part in the meeting as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.