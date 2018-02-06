Pakistani IS 'supporter' deported from Italy

Italian authorities on Tuesday expelled a 23 year-old Pakistani supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group accused of spreading jihadist propaganda over the Internet, the interior ministry said.

The Pakistani was deported aboard a flight to Islamabad from Turin airport in northwest Italy, the ministry said.

Anti-terror investigators probed the suspect, after intelligence services reported his "ideological closeness" to IS and his Facebook contacts with ultra-jihadists, the ministry stated.

A total of 247 religious extremists have been expelled from Italy since January 2015 among them 10 this year, according to the ministry.