Time for ambition in Europe says Gentiloni

Prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that it was time for Italy and other European countries to be ambitious given "growth in all European countries and unprecedented levels of Eurozone convergence".

Britain's exit from the European Union showed leaving the bloc was "not a good deal","Gentiloni said in a speech at Berlin's Humboldt University.

"The winter of European discontent culminating in Brexit has been really dangerous," Gentiloni stated.

"It is time for European ambition," he said.

"There is growth in all European countries and levels of Eurozone convergence are unprecedented," he stated.

Italy's economic growth figures were "very positive" and its export data was "extraordinarily positive", Gentiloni said.

"This means Italy should be ambitious too," he underlined.