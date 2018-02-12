Alfano to quiz Slovak government on Embraco

Italy's foreign minister Angelino Alfano will ask Slovakia to justify luring multinational companies to its lower-cost plants while benefitting from European funds, a member of the Italian government said on Monday.

"At my request, foreign minister Alfano will ask the Slovak government for explanations," Italy's industry minister Carlo Calenda said in an interview on Monday with public broadcaster Rai.

"Dumping to attract production from the rest of Europe is something that must end," Calenda told Rai 3's 'Agora' talk show.

Italy is taking up the issue with the European Union and will check if there is a fiscal agreement with Slovakia which amounts to state aid, Calenda said.

His comments came after US-owned fridge compressor manufacturer Embraco's decision last month to close its factory in northwest Italy with the loss of some 500 jobs and an expected switch of production to its plant in Slovakia.

"This gigantic dumping by Eastern Europe is something we can no longer put up with," Calenda stated.



