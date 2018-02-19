Tunisian Islamic State suspect deported

Italian authorities have expelled a Tunisian accused of being a supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Tunisian police recently alerted Italian counterparts to the 27-year-old Tunisian, who allegedly has ties to IS, the ministry stated.

The suspect was the second suspected Tunisian IS supporter to be expelled in the past week and his expulsion brings to 20 the number of alleged Islamic extremists deported from Italy this year, said the ministry.

A 29-year-old alleged Moroccan jihadist sympathiser was deported on Saturday aboard a flight to Casablanca from Milan's Malpensa airport, the interior ministry

A total of 257 suspected religious extremists have been expelled from the country since January 2015, the interior ministry said.