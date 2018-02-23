Europe working together on Sahel says Gentiloni

Italy and other European Union nations are working to help Sahel countries develop as a crucial part of the joint fight against terrorism and human trafficking in the region, Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

"Terrorism and migration can only be tackled through cooperation with the Sahel countries and through their development," Gentiloni said in Brussels.

Results are being achieved also through efforts to stabilise Libya and cut the numbers of migrants landing in Italy, Gentiloni said.

"This all shows how Europe is working together and it is the best way of countering populism and anti-Europeanism," Gentiloni said.

Gentiloni made the remarks as he headed into an informal meeting in Brussels of European Union heads of state and government after attending a conference on the Sahel.

