UN refugee agency thanks Italy for €9m contribution

Photo: The Washington Post.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR on Friday thanked the Italian government for its "substantial" donation of nine million euros of flexible funds this year, saying it showed Italy's commitment to refugees and asylum-seekers worldwide.

"Italy has confirmed for the third consecutive year its substantial contribution of flexible funds to UNHCR and its major commitment to refugees, asylum-seekers and displaced people in the world," the agency said.

"Over 65 million people in the world are forced to flee their homes. Without flexible funds, UNHCR would not be able to fully carry out its mandate," the agency said.

UNHCR uses flexible funding above all to directly aid refugees and internally displaced people in crises areas, it said.

"This kind of donation, which is generously given without constraints, ensures us flexibility and allows UNHCR to plan its interventions strategically."

In 2017, the Italian government contributed over 51 million dollars (41.5 million euros) to fund activities in 20 countries, of which ten million dollars (nine million euros) were flexible funds, UNHCR noted.