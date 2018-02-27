Govt has invested in defence and security - Pinotti

Italy's centre-left government has made demands on the country's armed forces but has it has invested in defence and security, the country's defence minister Roberta Pinotti said on Tuesday.

"We have asked a lot from the defence and security sectors and for this reason we have sought to send signals," Pinotti said at a debate on security organised with ruling Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi.

"During electoral campaigns, many things get promised. Some say they attach importance to security but then cut resources. We have invested," she stated.

Italians are due to vote on Sunday in a general election and the Democratic Party is trailing the centre-right and the grassroots Five Star movement in final opinion polls published on 17 February.