UN agencies in Rome focus on gender for International Women's Day

The three Rome-based agencies of the United Nations will on 8 March hold a conference on how IT can empower rural women and girls, eliminate poverty and create inclusive, sustainable rural societies, the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development said on Thursday.

The conference taking place on International Women's Day is being organised by IFAD, the Food and Agricultural Organisation and the World Food Programme, according to the statement.

Speakers at the event include IFAD president Gilbert F. Houngbo, the assistant director-general of FAO's Economic and Social Development Department, Kostas Stamoulis, WFP deputy executive director Amir Abdulla, and Danielle Nierenberg, president and founder of the Food Tank research institute.

The conference, which starts at 10 am will be followed by a reception and mini 'Gender Share Fair', IFAD said.