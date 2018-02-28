Alfano to meet Qatar's ruler and top officials in Doha visit

Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano will on Thursday in Doha meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, its premier and interior minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani and other top officials during a visit to the Gulf state, the ministry said.

Alfano is also due to meet Qatar's deputy premier and foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the foreign ministry, according to the statement.

After their meeting, Alfano and al-Thani will have a working lunch with the Qatar Investment Authority's chief executive Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker.

Alfano will later on Thursday attend Italian Design in the World Day at Doha's Msheireb Center, the foreign ministry said.