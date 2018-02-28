Italian army donates medical supplies to Somali clinic

Photo: Adriane Ohanesian/The

Italian soldiers serving with the European Union's Training Mission Somalia have given a supply of medicines to a free clinic for women and children in central Mogadishu, Italy's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The donation comes within the framework of bilateral cooperation between Italy and Somalia dating to 2014 and follows the deadly twin car bombings in Mogadishu that killed at least 38 people and injured dozens more - attacks that were claimed by the al-Shabab Islamist militant group.

The commander of Italian troops serving within the EUTM, the director of the Mogadishu clinic, Somali health ministry officials and Mogadishu's deputy mayor attending the donation cememony, the defence ministry said.

Italy currently contributes 123 soldiers and 20 vehicles within EUTM to train Somalia's armed forces in safety when moving military contingents between locations and give logistical and administrative support.

EUTM's mission is to develop long-term security in Somalia by advising its interior, defence and military general staff.