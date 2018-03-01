Italy deports suspected Islamic State supporter

Italy's authorities have expelled a Tunisian accused of terrorist association and links to the Islamic State jihadist group, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old suspect was deported from Italy aboard a flight from Rome's Fiumicino airport, the ministry said.

The man was being held in an expulsion centre in Bari, southern Italy and was arrested on 1 February in the seaside town of Nettuno, south of Rome.

The suspect was detained after a "complex" intelligence probe coordinated by Italy's counter-extremism and foreign terrorism service, the ministry said.

The Tunisian is the 25th alleged religious extremist to be expelled from Italy this year and the 262nd since 1 January, 2015, according to the ministry.