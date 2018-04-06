Libyan coastguard rescue 230 migrants in the Mediterranean

Photo: AFP

Libyan coastguard on Friday saved 230 migrants from two shipwrecks off the western coastal city of Zuwara, the DPA news agency reported, citing the coastguard's media office.

No deaths were reported in the shipwrecks and the rescued migrants were taken to a navy base in the Libyan capital Tripoli, DPA said.

The European Union's naval mission in the Mediterranean wants to accelerate training of Libyan coastguard to stem migrant flows to Italy and reduce deaths at sea, its chief said last month. Operation Sofia wants to train 300-500 Libyan personnel this year and has trained some 200 Libyans since 2016.

Despite more help from the EU and Italy, Libya's coastguard continues to be accused by European charities of putting migrants' lives at risk during rescue operations - accusations the coastguard routinely denies.